ASHTABULA — Country music superstar, Dolly Parton, will visit the Columbus on Tuesday for a private luncheon hosted by first lady Fran DeWine and the First Lady's Charitable Foundation to celebrate the success of Parton's Imagination Library program in Ohio.
"I’m reaching out as the Ashtabula County Imagination Library affiliate, and I would love to share our story about how we promote the program in our county," said Meghann Stell, Ohio Governor's Imagination Library of Ashtabula County. "My team helps to administer the program in Ashtabula County, build local partnerships, and covers half of the cost of the books every month."
Stell said she's very excited to meet Parton and represent the Ashtabula community at the luncheon.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio mails children one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their 5th birthday. All Ohio children are eligible to be enrolled in the program at no cost to their family.
This month, 327,743 kids are enrolled in Ohio’s Imagination Library, totaling to 45 percent of eligible kids between birth and age 5. Stell hopes parents will give her a call and sign up their children.
"We're trying to get our enrollment up by 10 percent by Tuesday," she said.
For more information or to enroll your child, call Stell at 440-997-5957. To attend the luncheon, RSVP to Ohio’s Imagination Library at email Catherine.Sulecki@ohgil.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.