Dollar Tree to open in Jefferson's Nizen Plaza

JEFFERSON — A new affordable shopping experience is coming to the Nizen Plaza in Jefferson.
Dollar Tree, a national firm with nearly 16,000 stores in 48 states and Canada, is planning to open a new store in the former Golden Dawn building, 43 E. Jefferson St., according to the building’s owner, Bill Cunningham of Jefferson.
“They’re leasing all that space — 14,000 square feet,” he said. “It wil be a big asset to the community.”
Nizen Motor Parts, Allstate and Family Dollar currently occupy the plaza.
Dollar Tree will merge with Family Dollar and the two stores will set up shop together in the Golden Dawn space, leaving the current Family Dollar location vacant, Cunningham said.
James Nizen owns that portion of the plaza.
“We are friends and we are talking to people about leasing it,” Cunningham said. “I’m sure it will get another tenant.”
The Golden Dawn grocery store closed in 2019 after 43 years in business. Cunningham bought the property in spring 2020, refurbished the interior and exterior with hopes leasing the space.
“I’m pleased to see a vacant building again be occupied,” said Ashtabula County Commissioner J.P. Ducro IV.
Jefferson Village Administrator Pat Martuccio said Dollar Tree applied for a sign permit with both stores listed — Dollar Tree in green and Family Dollar in red and yellow.
“The application was approved,” he said.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas said he’s excited to see Dollar Tree open in Jefferson.
“I am very excited for new businesses, more opportunities to attract people into the village and bring money into the community,” he said.
Headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree is an American chain of discount variety stores which typically employs 12 to 20 workers, according to its website.
For the first time in the company’s 35-year history, Dollar Tree announced last summer that it would raise prices on many items to $1.25. The price increase will help them with rising operating cost, the company said.
Family Dollar is a variety store chain with more than 8,000 stores in 46 states. It was the second largest retailer of its type in the U.S. until Dollar Tree bought it in 2015 and moved its headquarters from Matthews, North Carolina, to Chesapeake, according to its website.
