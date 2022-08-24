ASHTABULA — While it won’t be a supermarket, the Dollar General Market coming to downtown Ashtabula in 2023 will look more like what people expect to see in a grocery store.
Plans are in the works to build a Dollar General Market on the site of the former Garfield Restaurant, 4110 Park Ave., City Manager Jim Timonere said.
“It is a grocery store and not a Dollar General as we know them,” he said. “Originally, another Dollar Store is what they wanted to put on the site, however we were against that and provided the data showing this portion of the city is a food desert and a grocery store was needed. We are happy they agreed to build the market and support this project.”
According to the company website, the Dollar General Market stores feature “an expanded selection of fresh meats, fruits and vegetables, increased cooler space with a wider selection of frozen and refrigerated food, as well as the same categories, brands and products customers trust Dollar General to carry.”
Dollar General Market is in the midst of getting permits for the 12,000-square-foot store, which will have 50 parking spaces, according to city officials.
The former Garfield Restaurant and the plaza that faces Main Avenue will be demolished to make way for the new store. The only two buildings that will remain will be Gloekler Chiropractic and Paul’s House.
