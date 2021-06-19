 Dogs will take center stage at Bark in the Park in Jefferson 

JEFFERSON — Talk about a pooch parade — a first-ever Bark in the Park dog festival is coming to the county seat next month to promote dog licenses and area dog vendors.
Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas is hosting the event from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. July 15 in front of the old county courthouse, 25 W. Jefferson St.
“The auditor’s office handles dog licenses for over 10,000 pups in Ashtabula County and we are excited to be having this opportunity for our local pet owners to chat with vendors and have fun too,” Thomas said.
Visitors to this free event will have the opportunity to check out the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League and Silver Fur K9 Rescue and Retirement to find a canine companion. Other vendors will include Pet Supplies Plus-Ashtabula, Lunas Bakery, Safe Dog Underground Fence LLC and more.
Activities will include yoga with Shanti Yoga Love Studio, swimming pools for dogs, sidewalk chalk, raffle baskets, music and more.
“We’re looking forward to a great day to celebrate responsible dog ownership and help local residents see great options for taking care of their pet,” Thomas said. “Everyone is invited to stop in during the afternoon and visit.”
Dog licenses also will be sold at the Bark in the Park. Licenses are $12 and give legal ownership and protection to an individual’s dog should they become lost or run away. Money from the licenses goes to pay for the Ashtabula County dog warden and local shelters.
The Auditor’s Office surpassed their goal of 10,000 licenses in 2021 in May and currently sit at 10,191 sold with a new goal of 12,000.
Thomas estimates there are more than 40,000 dogs in Ashtabula County with many owners not knowing about the need or requirement for licensing. Residents can purchase their dog license online at the auditor’s website, in person at the Auditor’s Office, or via mail.
