Dogs are very much like humans. Some we adore, others not so much.
I adore Britney, my 10-year-old squirrel-crazy Border Collie. She’s the smartest dog when it comes to language. I swear she knows about 150 words. Hubby and I have to spell words like t-r-e-a-t, otherwise she’ll get all excited and look at us with those sweet brown eyes and we can’t help but to give her a treat.
In my humble opinion, Britney could write her own humor column or maybe even an advice column, like “Dear Abby” — only we would call it “Dear Britney.”
After “talking” it over with Britney, we came up with some advice topics dogs might ask her before I pitch the idea to my editor. See what you think:
1. Why doesn’t the cat appreciate my overtures of affection?
Some cats enjoy canine affection, but it seems your cat is just not that into you. Move on.
2. I don’t like our mailman. Six days a week, he creeps up our front porch to drop off junk mail. How can I let him know I’m on to his evil ways without subjecting my owner to a lawsuit?
Do not approach the mailman! Stand your ground at the door but don’t over do it. He will get the idea.
3. My owner doesn’t pay enough attention to me. How can I let him know I need more affection in our relationship?
I’m sure he loves you, he probably just has a lot going on in his life. Cuddle up to him on the couch and look at him with those sweet puppy dog eyes. He will be putty in your paws.
4. While outside in my own backyard, the neighbor hollered at me for doing my business in his yard. I was clearly within my boundaries. What shall I do? I like free wheeling outside without the confines of a leash.
Face the facts: Some people just don’t like dogs. Next time he yells at you, lift your front paw and give him the middle toe!
5. What’s so bad about eating food that my owner left on his plate?
Who leaves food on a plate within our reach and walks away? No sane person! Even so, well-mannered dogs only eat what’s placed in their bowl.
6. I’m infatuated with one of my owner’s girlfriends. Whenever she visits I get so excited that I hump. Then I get in trouble. What can I do?
First of all, it’s not polite to hump on the first date — or any date for that matter. I suggest behavioral counseling.
7. I am the oldest dog in the house but my younger canine sibling teases me and steals my toys when our owner isn’t looking. When I object, our owner yells at me! What do I do?
A hierarchical order exists within every pack; every animal knows its place in that order. Be patient, the mischievous pup will come around.
8. Every since a younger, attractive, female poodle moved in next door, my hairy husband makes excuses to spend more time outside — usually when this wooly French hussy is outside. He stares at her and it’s humiliating! He confessed to me about looking through the fence one time. I’m sure he’s done it more. How can I regain his attention?
Your hairy husband obviously has a crush on this pretty purebred. Fortunately, from what you have written, it doesn’t appear to be reciprocated. If I were you, I’d develop a sense of humor about the situation. Tell him that if he’s planning to run away with her, you want advance notice so you can call your Labrador lawyer. Then bide your time because these kinds of crushes usually wane.
Yes, faithful readers, I think Britney could be an award-winning column writer. What do you think?
Staff writer Shelley Terry talks to Britney all the time. Just this morning, she asked Britney to get her a cup of coffee. Britney replied, “Very funny, mom. You know I don’t have thumbs.” You can reach Shelley Terry, and maybe Britney, at sterry@starbeacon.com.
