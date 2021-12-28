A group representing a number of different municipalities, tourism entities and other interested parties received information from the county regarding payments on the debt for the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake, as talks continue about the facility’s future.
A pair of items in the state’s budget, signed into law earlier this year, call for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to enter into an agreement with the county to transfer the lodge to the state, in exchange for up to $13.95 million. The language in the budget bill set the deadline for an agreement at the end of 2021.
On Dec. 7, John Patterson sent an email to the Ashtabula County Commissioners asking for a list of all the funding sources used to pay for the lodge debt, as well as a repayment schedule for the debt payments. Patterson is a member of a work group that has sought to provide the county with options since the legislation was signed into law.
The group includes representatives of Geneva-on-the-Lake, the Geneva-on-the-Lake Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Convention Facilities Authority, the Ohio Wine Producers Association and a number of other county municipalities and interested parties.
The county provided the group with that information on Monday.
The information from the county shows contributions to the debt payments for the lodge rising steadily between 2015 and 2019, from $557,817 to $1.04 million.
The funds came from net profits from the lodge, a $40,000 annual payment from the Village of Geneva-on-the-Lake and its Convention and Visitors Bureau, a $50,000 annual payment from the Ashtabula County Convention and Visitors Bureau, funds from the cottages and canopy tours on the lodge property, and 90 percent of the Convention and Facilities Authority’s annual bed tax revenue.
Those contributions dipped approximately $30,000 in 2020, to $1.01 million. In 2021, the total debt payment for the lodge debt will be $1,335,363. That number will remain relatively stable until 2025, when it climbs to $1,424,537, according to information provided by the county. In 2030, the payments fall off to $425,265, and the debt will be paid off completely at the end of 2031.
CFA President Holly Mayernick said the CFA recently approved a $449,277 payment to the county, as their share of this year’s lodge debt payment.
The CFA pays 90 percent of the bed tax it receives from December through November every year for debt reduction, Mayernick said. “So this year, the 90 percent was the $449,000,” Mayernick said. “Last year, that number was $309,720.”
This year has been great for visits to the county, Mayernick said. “We know that there was pent up frustration from last year, so there was no surprise that it was higher,” she said. “But that’s literally the largest we’ve ever had.”
Patterson said he expects the various funding sources currently in place to cover the entirety of the debt payments in the coming years. “To give up local control for the short amount of money the commissioners have to come up with doesn’t seem like a good investment to me,” Patterson said.
The work group would be willing to work with the commissioners to cover the portion of the lodge debt that the county currently pays, if the commissioners walk away from the deal with ODNR as written in the budget, Patterson said. “We absolutely must retain local control, and that includes the work of Delaware North,” he said. Delaware North currently manages the property.
Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said the county’s response to the records request was delayed due to illnesses in the office.
A conversation is scheduled for today with ODNR about the lodge, Kozlowski said.
Commissioner J.P. Ducro said he’s confident that an arrangement will be worked out with ODNR to either help with the debt, or move forward with another agreement. “I think we’re going to find a way to have something work out, but what that is and what that exactly looks like, I don’t know,” Ducro said. “I remain optimistic that we’ll be able to find a win-win still, for the county and our residents.”
