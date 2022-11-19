Division of Wildlife warns of bear in Rome Township

The Ohio Division of Wildlife is asking residents to be alert for an unusually active black bear in Rome Township.
ODW spokesperson Jamey Emmert said while black bears in the area do not truly hibernate through the winter, there are fewer reports of them in the winter.
“We’ll get some reports of tracks in the snow occasionally, but we just don’t see as much activity from black bears, according to sightings from humans this time of year,” Emmert said. “This bear has been coming in closer contact with human dwellings and is just incredibly active.”
There have been reports of the bear raiding chicken coops, bird feeders and bee hives, she said.
“This is all typical of the spring-time, when young males disperse, and they’re looking for easy pickings,” Emmert said. “At this point, maybe this bear is just trying to put on some extra weight, in order to be able to be more comfortable when it really gets cold, but we don’t want to see this kind of activity. We want to see this bear out, getting all it needs from nature.”
Residents in the Rome area should remove things that could attract the bear.
“Take down bird feeders, bring in pet food, especially at night, keep garbage properly secured,” Emmert said.
Improperly cleaned grills can also attract wildlife.
Clapping your hands, shouting at the bear and otherwise making loud noise will generally scare wild black bears away.
“Black bears are pretty passive creatures, by nature,” Emmert said. “So, it’s easy to scare a wild black bear. If a bear doesn’t run at shouting, clapping, barking dogs, then we need to be contacted, and that needs to be reported to us, and or the local authorities, like the Sheriff’s Office.”
The Division of Wildlife can be reached at 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543), and the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 440-576-0055. Residents are also encouraged to report sightings of the bear on the Division of Wildlife’s website, wildohio.gov.
“Any reports will just better help us track and make sure that we know about it, and where it’s hanging out,” Emmert said.
If the bear continues to linger around people, the Division of Wildlife will have to take more active steps to scare the bear away, like firing rubber bullets at it, she said.
“We don’t want to take it to that level if we don’t have to,” Emmert said. “We’re hoping that residents will just be ever-vigilant and take the proper precautions.”
The biggest thing is not to provide food to the bear.
“Deer feeders are a popular attractant, especially this time of year,” she said. “So deer feeders may be contributing to this bear hanging around. That’s a hard sell to deer hunters, to remove those deer feeders, but ... something to consider if you don’t want a bear on your property.”
Black bears are very passive, but area residents should be careful to avoid cornering the bear.
“It’s going to do what it needs to protect itself, so in that case, backing away slowly and removing yourself from the area is the most important thing,” Emmert said.
Dog owners in the Rome area should also be careful to keep their dogs contained or tethered, to help prevent them encountering the bear, she said.
Black bears are an endangered species in Ohio, and ODW is concerned that someone could take action against the bear if it continues to be active around area residents.
“We just don’t want to see anything bad happen to the bear, or obviously to people or pets,” Emmert said.
