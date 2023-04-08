Ohio’s new distracted driving law went into full effect earlier this week, allowing law enforcement to pull drivers over if they are holding a phone or electronic device.
According to the Ohio Department of Public Safety, most things that involve holding or using a device while driving is off-limits, including dialing a phone number, sending a text message, browsing or updating social media, making video calls, browsing the internet, watching videos, playing games and recording or streaming video.
Drivers over 18 years old can make or receive phone calls using hands-free devices like speakerphone or Bluetooth headphones, according to the Department of Public Safety. Drivers under the age of 18 are restricted from using phones or other devices in any way.
The law went into effect on April 4, but law enforcement will issue warnings for the first six months. Citations will start being issued on Oct. 5.
Ashtabula County Sheriff William Niemi said his deputies will seek to educate the public about the law for the first six months.
“We’re going to post it to our webpage as well, so anybody that wants to learn about the law, the dos and don’ts, you can visit our webpage to get that,” he said.
Exceptions to the law include reporting an emergency to first responders and drivers talking on the phone if a call is started or stopped with a single touch or swipe. Drivers can also use devices while stopped at a traffic light or parked on a road during an emergency or road closure. First responders, utility workers, licensed amateur radio operators and commercial truck drivers also have exemptions to the law.
Niemi said he sees people texting and driving all the time.
“Now ... if we see that, we can pull them over for that, that’s going to be the primary offense, now,” he said. “And it’s going to get costly, too.”
The first offense carries a maximum fine of $150 and will assess two points to the driver’s license. A second offense in two years carries a $250 maximum fine and three points on the driver’s license, and a third offense in two years carries a fine of up to $500, four points on the driver’s license, and a possible 90-day suspension of a driver’s license, according to the Department of Public Safety. Fines are doubled if a violation takes place in a work zone.
Niemi said the intent behind the law is to improve the safety of the motoring public.
“We don’t want anybody injuring themselves or hurting or killing anybody else, just for something that can wait,” he said.
Niemi urged anyone who needs to send a text message to find a place to pull over and park before typing out a text.
After the first six months, deputies will be aggressive enforcing the new law, Niemi said.
“Distracted driving crashes aren’t accidents, they’re the result of drivers who make the choice to divert their attention away from the road and risk their lives and the lives of everyone around them,” Governor Mike DeWine said in a press release this week.
“Far too many people have been seriously injured and killed in Ohio because of poor choices behind the wheel, and we are certain that this new law will influence positive changes in behavior and save lives as a result.”
