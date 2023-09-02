CONNEAUT — The Outdoor Learning Center’s annual Discovery Day will take place on Sept. 16, behind Conneaut Middle School.
Kathy Altman, board secretary for the Outdoor Learning Center and one of the organizers of the event, said it will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
Last year marked the 10 year anniversary for the event.
This year, there will be a 50/50 raffle, along with raffles for a number of different items that have been donated by various groups for the event, Altman said.
“We’re putting together little goodie bags for the first hundred kids that come to the event,” she said.
The bag includes stickers, bookmarks and other items.
“We’ve been working really hard, just trying to look at what we’ve done in the past, and then build on that, and correct some of the mistakes that we’ve made,” Altman said.
According to information provided by Altman, representatives will be on-hand from the Ashtabula County Metroparks, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Cuyahoga Valley National Park, as well as local Master Gardeners and staff from pet rescues.
The YMCA will have a watercraft on display, and provide information on water safety, and there will be demonstrations by a rope maker, a blacksmith and ham radio operators.
The event is free to all who wish to attend.
