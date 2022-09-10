CONNEAUT — Discovery Day was hosted at the Outdoor Learning Center, located at Conneaut Middle School, on Saturday, with the event marking the OLC's 10th year in operation.
OLC founder Matt Crawford was unable to attend Saturday's event, but said he was proud of the efforts of the OLC board.
"The year we started, I never ever dreamed we'd make it to the 10-year anniversary, and to have accomplished as much as we've accomplished," Crawford said. "It's a tribute to my board and support staff."
The OLC has hosted Discovery Day for about eight of those 10 years.
A pair of kayaks were raffled off on Saturday, along with a number of craft items.
Crawford said he is very proud of the OLC board.
"Here I am, sitting at home, and they're handling everything like champions," he said. "I'm so proud of my board today, I'm beaming from ear to ear, even though I can't be there."
Conneaut Council President Jon Arcaro presented a proclamation to the OLC board.
Members of the OLC have done a fine job building and maintaining the site, Arcaro said.
"It's definitely a plus for the city," Arcaro said. "I've been out here many times and I know a lot of people appreciate it, and are looking forward to the future growth as well."
Seven-year-old Arastella Spring was crowned Discovery Day Princess, and said she likes the Outdoor Learning Center. Her favorite part of the was painting bird feeders.
Tracy Porter had a booth at the event, demonstrating how to make rope using an antique manual rope maker.
He collects antique rope-making machines.
"Most of them I've gotten off of ... the internet," he said. "Found a few at flea markets and auctions."
Saturday was his first time at Discovery Day, he said.
"I do a lot of other events, Crawford County Fair, the Albion Fair," Porter said.
Attending events like this lets Porter show off a mostly forgotten art.
"Mostly kids are interested, but ... every once in a while it's really neat to run into somebody who's in like their 80s, that goes 'oh yeah, my dad used to do this, I saw this when I was a kid,'" he said. "Just to share it with people who have probably never have seen it and may never see it again."
Making rope by hand is a lost craft, Porter said. The same techniques he was demonstrating are used to make rope now with machines, Porter said.
