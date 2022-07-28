ASHTABULA — Passersby may have noticed big things are happening at DiSalvatore Chiropractic, 1956 West Prospect Road.
Dozens of family members, friends, patients and community leaders joined Dr. Thomas DiSalvatore and his wife, Sandi, in a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon to celebrate a name change and additions to the main office.
“Dr. DiSalvatore and his team have done a tremendous job on the addition,” City Manager Jim Timonere said. “Having so many health services under one roof is very beneficial to their clients. We wish them continued success and appreciate their investment in our city.”
The expansion includes a name change from DiSalvatore Chiropractic to The DiSalvatore Chiropractic Health Center due to offering additional healthcare services, DiSalvatore said.
“A core fitness center was added to the west wing, including the AllCore 360, which is one of five specialty core machines in use in Ohio,” he said. “The east addition is used for the new entrance, reception area and additional office space.”
The increased size of the facility accommodates the delivery of more healthcare services, including additional chiropractic care, massage therapy, acupuncture, weight management services, nutritional services, a yoga studio and the All Core Gym and other ancillary services.
DiSalvatore graduated from chiropractic school in December of 1993. He started in private practice immediately after graduation and opened DiSalvatore Chiropractic.
“My father was my first patient, and my mother, Mary Ann DiSalvatore, was my first employee — the receptionist,” he said. “It was wonderful.”
Original plans for the office building and future expansions were designed by his father, the late Albert DiSalvatore, before he died in 2007. Albert DiSalvatore, who owned Maranale Construction Company in Ashtabula, built the original building in 1994.
Plans for phase one depicted a one-and-a-half story brick chiropractic office, which was built in 1994 by his father. The building consisted of four treatment rooms, a reception room, administrative office, X-ray suite, upstairs meeting room/break area, three massage/treatment rooms and small rehabilitation area.
In 2014, planning began for phase two, with production of final blueprints in 2019 by Architect Todd Nagy of Onyx Creative.
“Due to the passing of my father in 2007, phase two didn’t begin until April 2021,” DiSalvatore said. “My cousin, Reuben DiSalvatore, completed the work last October.”
The expansion consists of an east and west side addition to the main building that doubled the square footage of the original downstairs footprint.
A core fitness center was added to the west wing, including the AllCore 360, which is one of five specialty core machines in use in Ohio.
The east addition made way for a new entrance, reception area and additional office space.
In the future, DiSalvatore said he hopes to build additional office space rising two stories, and add apartments to the south.
The DiSalvatores have four children: Jessica, Madeleine, David and Grace.
For more information, call DiSalvatore Chiropractic Health Center at 440-992-0160.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.