PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — A brisk breeze was the main challenge for organizers of a dinner held on the Smolen-Gulf Bridge Saturday evening.
Organizers had a challenge keeping supplies on the longest covered bridge in the United States causing unsecured items to exit the structure.
The man who championed covered bridges in Ashtabula County, John Smolen, said he never thought he would be eating supper on the bridge he designed when he was Ashtabula County engineer.
The event was designed as a fundraiser for the Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival and a way to thank Smolen for all his work building, maintaining and rehabbing covered bridges in Ashtabula County.
ACCBF Executive Director Ginger Whitehead said it took a lot of planning, years to be exact, but things went well. She said the organizers worked with Plymouth and Ashtabula townships, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Department, the Ashtabula County Engineer’s Office and the state of Ohio to make the night a reality.
A band entertained the 200 people who paid for a night of fun and relaxation.
The event also included a series of tributes to Smolen, including a plaque from the Covered Bridge Festival, a proclamation from the Ashtabula County Board of Commissioners and testimonies of thanks from family and friends.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done, but what can we do next,” Smolen said of his attitude about life.
State Road was blocked off from traffic from late Saturday morning until well into the evening so the dinner could be held. A golf cart was used to provide rides for those who had to park a good distance from the dinner.
