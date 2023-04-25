ASHTABULA — The Launch Party for Dining for the Arts 2023 will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Ashtabula Arts Center.
The Launch Party, which is free to attend, gives attendees first choice of this year’s Dining for the Arts fundraising events, a series of unique food-focused events all held at various restaurants and private homes in Ashtabula County throughout the summer, fall, and winter.
Sign-ups for those events will open at 7 p.m. at the Launch Party. All proceeds benefit the Ashtabula Arts Center.
Launch Party guests can enjoy heavy appetizers and bite-size desserts, a cash bar, Arts Center trivia, and live music by the HeARTstrings Orchestra. Reservations can be made at (440) 964-3396 or ashtabulaartscenter.org. Reservations are encouraged but not required to attend.
Any events that still have open spaces after the Launch Party will be made available for additional sign-ups on Sunday at ashtabulaartscenter.org.
The Launch Party is sponsored by Elite Employment Center and Bill and Mary Ann Kline.
Ohio Arts Council helped fund the arts center with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence, and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.
