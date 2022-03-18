ASHTABULA – A planned residential/commercial development at the corner of West 4th Street and Lake Avenue is one step closer to reality.
Demolition crews have spent the past few days taking down a dilapidated church and house at the site.
The Ashtabula Historic Preservation Commission made way for the development at its Feb. 9 meeting by signing off on the demolition.
The action allowed the Ashtabula County Land Revitalization Corporation, or Land Bank, to hire someone to demolish the buildings, clearing the way for the planned development at the site.
Ashtabula City Manager Jim Timonere said the planned development is a mixture of residential and commercial.
The corner property planned for development runs along Lake Avenue, West Fourth Street and West Third Street.
The church on the property is the former Lake Avenue Methodist Church, an abandoned property that has been stripped of its historical architecture features, which consisted of stained glass windows, said Ann Rapose, chair of the Ashtabula Historic Preservation Commission.
The previous owner removed them, and the property has gone downhill since, she said.
The single-family home on the property also no longer boasts any architectural features of the Historic Harbor District.
Mary Church, the city’s assistant director of Planning and Community Development, said the church required some asbestos abatement.
Timonere said he’s excited about the future development.
“The Land Bank, especially [former director] Eddy Eckhart, was instrumental in assembling these properties that have been an eyesore on the community for a long time,” he said. “We believe we have a great partner in redeveloping this corner and it will compliment the work being done on the former Harbor High School lot.”
The Ashtabula County Land Bank was created in 2013, and focuses on demolishing blighted structures to help restore property values and safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.