JEFFERSON — Doing business with county government just got easier.
A committee of county leaders has formed to study and select a platform for digital and electronic signatures. The committee falls under the Ashtabula County Data Processing Board or Data Board.
“We’re excited to be getting more technology into the courthouse and making our taxpayers’ lives a little easier,” said Ashtabula County Auditor David Thomas, who serves as secretary of the board.
During the COVID shutdown the Data Board passed a resolution allowing for offices to use internal electronic signatures for remote work or documents which would not be used between offices.
In July, the Ashtabula County Commissioners granted the ability for all documents and work with the county’s government offices to be completed using electronic and digital signatures.
Several county government representatives sit on the board, including representatives from the Ashtabula County Nursing Home, Mental Health Board, Ashtabula County Courts, Engineer’s Office, and more.
“We are looking at different companies with what they provide in terms of cost but also security and ease of use for taxpayers,” Thomas said.
During the first committee meeting, members discussed individual office and technology needs.
Members also heard explanations on descriptions of services and the difference between electronic signatures and digital signatures. Electronic signatures are similar to someone signing their name online for a newsletter as opposed to a digital signature, which is like a notary-level security with a distinct user profile.
Members will be reviewing different platforms in the coming months. Then they will provide a recommendation to the county commissioners for purchase of software with the goal of implementation in early 2023.
Each office and department will have the option to join the platform and use electronic and digital signatures, if they desire, Thomas said.
