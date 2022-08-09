DID YOU KNOW?
•Volunteers improved the barn that houses steers, feeders and sheep during the fair. Check out the cement floor and new stalls.
•There are several barn quilts displayed on buildings at the fairgrounds? Barn quilts are quilt patterns painted on wooden 4x4-foot or 8x8-foot squares in a starburst, log cabin or other pattern.
•Something new is cooking up in the Culinary Department — there will be a bake goods auction at 7 tonight behind the Grange Building.
•Audrey Felicijan is president of the Fair Board Auxiliary.
•The Fair Board will give away six bicycles in a drawing Wednesday. Sign up at a tent in front of a racehorse barn.
•Emmett Lamb, 5, of Geneva, sold lemonade at his very own lemonade stand so he could buy a battery-operated child-sized car and participate in the Power Wheels Derby, slated for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
•Ashtabula County WIC provides a Rock-n-Relax area in the Commercial Building. Rock-n-Relax is a private place to breastfeed or pump breast milk, as well as a clean diaper changing station, that is free and open to fair attendees. The Commercial Building is on the east end of the fairgrounds.
•Cycle Circus is the largest FMX freestyle entertainment show of its kind in the world today? Catch the show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
•Country artist Ted Riser and the Marshall Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Thursday in front of the grandstand.
•A $1 off coupon for pony rides can be found inside the Ashtabula County Fair booklet. The booklet can be picked up at the fair secretary’s office under the grandstand.
•The county commissioners will hold a meeting at 1 p.m. today in the Expo Center.
•Family Day on Wednesday will include fun contests for the kids, starting at 10 a.m. with pennies in the sawdust! There also will be a kids drawing contest, a tic tac toe relay, a bucket ball toss, and an egg and spoon race.
•The grandstand is dedicated to the late Jim Case, known as the voice of the Ashtabula County Fair. Case announced the harness races, demolition derbies, tractor pulls and more for many years. He also served as auctioneer at the market livestock sale.
