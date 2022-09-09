Something magical is happening at a local jewelry store!
When I went for a manicure this week, I couldn’t help but notice my manicurist’s dazzling diamond engagement ring.
I oohed and aahed over the beauty of it as she told me about her stop at Kay Jewelers in Ashtabula Township last week. That’s where she claims a large, beautiful diamond ring suddenly appeared on her finger.
It’s true!
Here’s what she told me in all sincerity:
“I went in to get my rings cleaned,” she said. “Somehow, I found myself in front of the case with the engagement and wedding rings. I don’t know how it happened.”
The next thing she knew, she had a big, beautiful, pear-shaped diamond on her left ring finger.
“I don’t know how it happened,” she repeatedly said. “I called [her fiance’ aka Prince Charming] and told him about it.”
At this point in her story, it’s important to note that time was on her side.
She placed the call to Prince Charming after he had just finished a very successful morning of golf and had drank a considerable amount of celebratory wine.
“He’s always happy and giving after that,” she said, giggling.
She went on to say Prince Charming wasted no time driving to see this magical ring.
He promptly arrived at Kay in his carriage, aka Denali GMC truck, and bought her the ring!
I wouldn’t have believed this story if I hadn’t seen the magnificent ring with my own eyes.
Who has luck like that? Rings magically appearing on fingers and boyfriends who are happy to spend thousands of dollars on a diamond ring?
Go figure!
Faithful readers know Hubby keeps a tight grip on his wallet. His idea of a romantic gift includes guns, ammo and camouflage clothing, but I’ve learned to live with it.
After 20 years of marriage, female faithful readers know we see our mates clearly, free of romantic projections and expectations. Thankfully, our hearing starts to falter around this time so we don’t hear our spouses’ various grunts, groans, snores, snorts and other bodily noises.
Does Hubby drive me to distraction? Does he make me angrier than anyone on earth can? Of course, definitely.
I don’t know anyone who has been married more than 10 years who doesn’t feel the same way. He’s a blessing and curse all wrapped up into one.
Did I share this information with my lovely manicurist? Of course not! Let her find out her house is on fire, as my grandmother would say. (Grandma had more sayings than you can shake a stick at!)
Shelley Terry shouldn’t be so hard on Hubby. After all, he did buy her a frying pan one year for Christmas. Write Shelley at sterry@starbeacon.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.