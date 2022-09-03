After a cancer diagnosis last November, I find myself spending many hours in various doctor’s waiting room.
Faithful readers know today I’m cancer-free, but I still must endure check-ups and because of my age I find myself going to a all sorts of specialists for old people’s ailments.
I’ll be the first to admit that having to wait in the waiting room bothers me because I’m an impatient patient. Adding to my misery is the group of people I seem to always find sitting there.
You have the loud phone talker. You have the old grouches. You have the elderly husband who couldn’t hear a dump truck driving through a nitroglycerin plant (borrowed that line from “Christmas Vacation” movie) and his wife shouting at him, to no avail.
You have the lady who wants to converse and be your new best friend. And you have the mom that doesn’t want to tell her children to start screaming, so she lets them run wild around the room while she looks at her phone.
If you are reading this column while waiting in a doctor’s office, take a moment to look up from your newspaper or phone. You will see what I mean.
If you’re lucky, you only have to stay in the waiting room about 15 minutes, but that usually isn’t the case.
Sometimes the waiting room wait is so long, you develop a new medical condition, or find yourself suddenly cured of the one you arrived with.
While waiting at a local specialist’s office Wednesday, my waiting room companions were a gentleman who was a little older than me and kept to himself and a very, very elderly couple — both with walkers and hearing aids. He couldn’t hear her and she couldn’t hear him but they shouted at one another nonetheless. It was sad.
As they shuffled out the door, I got up and held the door for them.
When the door closed, I turned to the other gentleman and said, “That’ll be me in another 20 years.”
He said, “That’ll be me in two months!”
When the nurse finally called me in to see the doctor, I felt like I won the lottery.
While we can’t do much about waiting for the doctor, I do believe much can be done to improve waiting rooms:
• If there’s a television, do not show taped programming about diseases or treatments. A travel channel or HGTV would be an improvement.
• Exchange uncomfortable chairs with recliners with cup holders and a massage feature.
• What’s a waiting room without waiters? Employ waiters to bring drinks and snacks to patients.
• Provide free WiFi. This will allow patients to search their symptoms, diagnose what’s wrong with them and provide medical advice to the doctor. You can only imagine how helpful this could be!
It reminds me of the time Hubby suffered foot pain and went to see Ashtabula orthopedist and surgeon, Dr. William Seeds. When Dr. Seeds came in, Hubby excitedly told him the cause and treatment of his foot pain — according to what he read on the internet.
Dr. Seeds looked Hubby straight in the eye and said, “I’m the doctor, not the internet.”
Staff writer Shelley Terry shares this tip with faithful readers: If you want the nurse to call you back to see the doctor, go to the restroom. This move guarantees that while you’re in there, they’ll call your name.
