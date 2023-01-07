Gov. Mike DeWine has signed H.B. 45 into law, codifying the bill that includes a resolution of the fate of the Lodge at Geneva-on-the-Lake.
The bill, which was passed at the end of December’s lame-duck session in Columbus, included a tweak to language from the 2021 budget that would have required the lodge to be transferred to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources in exchange for up to $13.95 million to be used to pay off the remaining debt from construction of the facility.
H.B. 45 altered that to have the $13.95 million be a grant to Ashtabula County in order to pay off the debt, with any remaining money to be spent on deferred maintenance for the facility.
The legislation requires the Director of Budget and Management to transfer the funds to the county within 30 days of the law’s effective date.
Ashtabula County Commissioner Casey Kozlowski said he was informed on Friday morning that the bill had been signed into law, with nothing from the bill’s line item vetoed.
“I’m extremely excited,” he said. “This is one of the largest allocations to Ashtabula County that I can ever remember, so we’re very appreciative of the efforts of [state] Sen. [Sandra] O’Brien and others that worked to make this possible in Columbus.”
Kozlowski said the county will now need to determine the best way to move forward in paying off the debt.
“We have to work with our bond counsel on the most effective way to do this,” Kozlowski said.
Agreements with entities that contribute to the debt payments for the lodge will have to be re-evaluated.
Kozlowski said, in his view, those payments would no longer be required.
“The [Convention Facilities Authority], they pledged some of their funds for debt service, but not the entire amount, so it is our plan to have a sit-down conversation with the CFA on the path moving forward,” he said.
The CFA contributed more than $535,000 to the debt in 2022, funds it received from county bed taxes. At a meeting in December, after the bill was passed, CFA members discussed plans for the extra money.
“It’s a big day for Ashtabula County, and I’m excited to have helped play a part in seeing this come over the finish line,” Kozlowski said.
