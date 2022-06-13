ASHTABULA — Despite a rainy start, the Ashtabula Farmers Market opened Sunday morning in the Ashtabula Harbor.
By noon, the sunshine and customers came out, much to the delight of the farmers.
“The first market of the season features fresh picked strawberries, lettuce, rhubarb and fresh baked breads,” said Rees Davis, market manager.
Additional vendors offered beach glass jewelry, honey, jams and more.
The Ashtabula Farmers Market will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays on Bridge Street in the Ashtabula Harbor, with many of patrons’ favorite vendors offering their wares.
“We are looking for new vendors to round out our market,” Davis said. “Stop and say hi.”
The Jefferson farmers market opened for the season on Saturday in the Jefferson Historical Society’s parking lot at 42 E. Jefferson St.
The market traditionally opens in mid-June and continues through early October
The longest running farmers’ market can be found in Conneaut, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting next Saturday, June 18 through Oct. 8, in the Moose Lodge parking lot at 280 Park Ave.
Market manager JoAnne Seavy said it’s a great place to find locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and hand-crafted items.
The Geneva Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 25 through Oct. 1 at Geneva United Methodist Church, 89 S. Broadway — rain or shine.
The Pierpont farmers’ market also opens June 25 through Oct. 1, from 8 a.m. to noon in front of the Williams-Ducro Funeral Home [formerly Pierpont Elementary School], 1071 Route 7 North.
For more information, check out the Ashtabula County Local Food Guide put out by the Ohio State Extension and Ashtabula Local Food. The guide contains information about local farmers’ markets, as well as farms and other food producers from around the county.
A digital version of the food guide can be downloaded at ashtabulalocalfood.org/local-food-guide/.
