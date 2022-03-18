SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — Wednesday night’s Ashtabula Area City School Board of Education meeting got off to a rocky start.
Board member Timothy Fleming said a man in the audience had threatened to blow his head off and he wasn’t comfortable with him being there.
The man was later identified as Frank D. Enricco, who was sitting in the back of the room. He denied the accusation.
Enricco then charged that Fleming called him “a white ape.”
Fleming did not respond, but he called for an Ashtabula County sheriff’s deputy to escort Enricco out of the meeting room. Treasurer Mark Astorino left the meeting to call the Sheriff’s Department.
Board President William Niemi recessed the meeting for 20 minutes waiting for a deputy to show up and sort out the matter.
When a deputy arrived, he talked individually to Fleming and then Enricco — both outside the room.
The deputy allowed Enricco to stay in the meeting, but when two more deputies arrived, they made Enricco vacate the premises.
The meeting resumed after a 25-minute delay.
When contacted by phone Thursday, Enricco said he’s one of Fleming’s neighbors and they’ve had a feud going for years.
He charged Fleming fabricated the story.
“I never said I’d blow his head off,” he said. “Where would that get me? Fleming is an agitator. He tries to get a me riled up, but I’m smarter than that.”
Shelley Terry is a reporter for the Star Beacon.
