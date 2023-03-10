The Ashtabula County Department of Planning and Development will have information for county residents regarding upcoming events and the department’s work on fair housing during the Ashtabula County Home Show.
Jake Brand, director of the county Department of Planning and Development, said the department will have a booth at the Home Show today-Sunday at Ashtabula Towne Square.
“There’s also going to be a fair housing workshop in the Small Community Room on Saturday, March 11, between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.,” Brand said.
The office serves as the county’s Fair Housing administrator, and deals with landlord-tenant issues.
“As part of our community development grants we get, we have money allocated towards fair housing,” Brand said.
“We provide information to landlords and tenants, to help remedy either conditions or leases, escrow, eviction notices, those types of things.”
The city of Ashtabula maintains its own Fair Housing office, but the Department of Planning and Development can direct people to the proper source.
Brand said staff from the office attends events like the Home Show and the Ashtabula County Fair in order to share information with the public about programs and upcoming events.
The office’s booth at the Home Show will have information about the upcoming tire collection event, coming up in May.
The event, scheduled for May 13, will take place at the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds. County residents can dispose of up to four tires for free. Residents can dispose of up to 10 tires at the event, but will have to pay $1 per tire for the last six tires.
No tires with a rim size larger than 22 inches will be accepted, and no rims will be accepted.
Anyone wishing to participate will be required to show proof of residency.
Last year’s event collected approximately 3,300 tires from more than 400 participants.
The county also hosts a household hazardous waste collection event later in the year.
A member of the office will also have some information about the community housing impact and preservation program, which is also administered by the Department of Planning and Development. The program provides funding for rehabilitation of homes by private owners, and home repairs.
