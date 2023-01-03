Last week, area residents endured a blizzard; this week started with dense fog and forecasters say temperatures will reach 62 degrees today.
We must be in Ohio!
Meteorologists warned travelers to be vigilant Monday morning as heavy fog covered Ashtabula County.
Visibilities dropped to a quarter mile at times, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland.
Motorists were warned to be prepared for dense fog and rapidly changing conditions through late morning, including those traveling on Interstate 90.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol recommends, when driving through fog, to slow down, use your low beams and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
Patchy fog was expected to return Monday night, with rain and temperatures hovering around 44 degrees, according to the NWS.
Rain and patchy fog is expected again today, with unseasonably warm temperatures near 62 degrees. Southwest winds are expected, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent, according to the NWS.
Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 p.m., then showers likely between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 a.m., with lows around 51 degrees, according to the NWS.
Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm with a high near 58 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent, according to the NWS.
