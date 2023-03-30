ASHTABULA — With the arrival of spring, the Ashtabula County Land Bank is starting to use the $500,000 state grant it received last year from the Ohio Department of Development to tear down blighted and abandoned properties.
A house on West 38th Street in the city of Ashtabula was the first structure to be torn down and more demolitions will occur in the coming weeks, according to Land Bank Executive Director Alex Iarocci.
“Removing these structures will help eliminate neighborhood blight and protect the surrounding built environment,” he said. “Four houses are owned by the Land Bank, while the others are public nuisances or voluntary demolition agreements with owners.”
The grant money must be spent by May 1, Iarocci said.
Ashtabula County Treasurer and Land Bank Chair Angie Maki-Cliff said it’s been about a year since the application was submitted.
“It’s very rewarding to see blighted and uninhabitable structures begin to come down,” she said. “Demolition is an important part of preventing and reversing neighborhood decline.”
The city’s Planning and Community Development Department was instrumental throughout the process, City Manager Jim Timonere said.
“The city and the Land Bank have been tremendous partners since its inception,” he said. “Without its creation and the work we have done together, we would not have been able to make the progress we have removing blight in our neighborhoods.”
The state grant money covers all demolition expenses, including site restoration costs for grading/seeding and sidewalk, curb and catch basin repair.
The Land Bank is also carrying out 16 demolitions elsewhere in Ashtabula County, including 12 completed in Conneaut, two scheduled in Geneva, and two slated for demo in New Lyme Township.
A property is blighted if it is a dilapidated, unsanitary, unsafe structure designated by a code enforcement agency, and poses a direct threat to public health or safety.
