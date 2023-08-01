ASHTABULA — Work started on Monday demolishing the plaza in the 4100 block of Main Avenue, as part of a plan to construct a new grocery store in downtown Ashtabula.
Jim Severino, owner of J Severino Construction, said the project is expected to take about three weeks.
“That’s the pavement being out of there and those buildings being removed,” he said.
Severino Construction will be handling demolition, underground utilities and dirt work, he said.
“There’s a general contractor, out of Arizona I believe, that’s doing the general construction,” Severino said.
Last week, the former Garfield Restaurant, adjacent to the plaza, was demolished.
A Dollar General Market, a version of the store more focused on groceries than traditional Dollar General stores, is planned for the site, city officials said previously.
