JEFFERSON — The Demolition Derby will start the fair festivities with a bang... well, more than a bang really.
Numerous participants will spend Tuesday and Saturday nights crashing their cars into each other with the hopes of taking home a trophy from the Ashtabula County Fair.
The derbies will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday on the infield track in front of the grandstand.
"The derby has been great," said Brian Edelman, fair board president. "It's always a draw. People always show up."
Admission to the grandstand will be $5 and $15 for admission to the pit area.
The derbies will feature full-size cars and six-cylinder cars.
One of the main rules for the event is drivers are required to make contact with other cars for as long as they are able and the last car running wins.
All judges rulings are final. An important part of the derby is for drivers to stay off of the logs because once a tire or two gets over a log, it's nearly impossible to escape.
The fair sees 50 to 100 drivers a night, and the grandstand is usually packed full of derby fans for more than two hours of action-packed fun.
Most fans like seeing the crash-them, smash-them show and an occasional car fire.
The fans also enjoy seeing how the drivers paint their cars. Some drivers even name their cars.
Jefferson native, Michele Redmon Allega, encourages anyone who's dreamed of driving in the derby, to do it!
She drove a Lincoln Town Car in the 1998 demolition derby. She was behind the wheel of No. 408, a red-and-white, full-size luxury sedan that wasn’t so luxurious any more.
“I was the only woman and I had the best looking car,” she said. “It’s something I wanted to do my whole life — so I did it four times.”
Michele's daughter, Megan Allega Justice of Jefferson, remembers her mother’s derby debut in 1998, but what stands out in her mind is when the car caught on fire.
“The fire was at her feet; she was stomping her feet trying to stomp out the fire,” Justice said. “My uncle Mike jumped over people (in the grandstand) to get down to the track... My dad was yelling for them to stop the derby. It was pretty cool.”
Despite the blaze, Allega won the heat, which allowed her to compete in the feature. She never won, but she treasures the memories.
