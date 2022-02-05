Dem files petitions to run in Ohio 99th House district

JEFFERSON — On Tuesday, Abby Kovacs filed petitions to put her name on the ballot for this year’s primary ballot for Ohio’s 99th District House seat.
Kovacs is a Jefferson native and has a master’s degree in political science from Rutgers, she said.
If her petitions are approved, Kovacs will appear on the primary ballot. The Ashtabula County Board of Elections will meet later this week to approve petitions of county-wide candidates, but will hold off on approving petitions of Ohio and U.S. House candidates due to uncertainty relating to the maps for those districts, which are currently being reviewed by the Ohio Supreme Court.
If no other Democrats enter the race, Kovacs would face off against current 99th District Representative Sarah Fowler Arthur, a Republican.
Kovacs said she decided to run for office because she noticed talented local residents are leaving the area seeking better paying jobs elsewhere.
“I’m worried that the current divisiveness that we see in American politics is preventing people from caring more about politics,” Kovacs said.
Kovacs said it is the responsibility of an elected official to represent the will of the voters, and she plans to speak to as many people as possible, from both parties, over the next several months to develop a vision for the future of the community.
“The future of the 99th not left and not right, it’s forward,” Kovacs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.