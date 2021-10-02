PAINESVILLE — A defendant in a Concord Township double murder committed suicide on Friday after returning to the Lake County Courthouse when he was informed deliberation was complete in his trial, according to Lake county Sheriff Frank Leonbruno, as reported on the department’s Facebook page.
“Mr. [Blake] Sargi, [28] was out on bond and was returning from his home to the courthouse upon being notified that the jury had returned with a final verdict,” Leonbruno stated. He said Sargi never entered the courthouse and apparently committed suicide in the parking lot.
“The incident is under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and the Lake County Coroner’s Office. Preliminary investigation indicates he died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No one else was injured during this incident,” Leombruno said.
