JEFFERSON — While the midway was quiet Saturday morning, the 4-H livestock barns and fair office were bustling with activity.
Mother Nature didn’t shine on the 4-H’ers, who came from all over Ashtabula County to scrub, sweep and dust the barns in preparation for the county fair, slated for Aug. 8-13.
“It’s clean-up day,” said Denise Steen, advisor for the Marble Masters 4-H Club. “It’s a wonderful time and good for the community.”
Chloe Cusano, 17, and Cole Byrnes, 9, members of the Pierpont Mix & Match PACS 4-H Club, were two of several 4-H’ers cleaning up the livestock barns.
Under the grandstand, a line formed with people of all ages waiting to buy tickets and/or dropping off entry forms to show items in the fair.
Some people prepared forms to enter flowers and baked goods, while others said they planned to enter vegetables and canned goods from their gardens.
Danny Smith, 25, of Dorset said he plans to enter the demolition derby for the first time this year.
“I’m looking forward to it,” he said with a grin.
Morgan Van Dieson, 13, of Jefferson, said she was picking up tickets for her parents.
Morgan, a member of the Happy Hoppers 4-H Club, said she was “looking forward to competing in the showmanship class at the fair.”
Her brother, Alex Van Dieson, said he will turn 18 on August 8, the very first day of the fair.
“I’ll celebrate my birthday at the fair,” he said, adding that, for him, the animal costume contest is the best part of the fair.
Fair secretary Kathy Maple said traffic has been steady since she first opened her office two weeks ago.
Fair Board member Roger Butler, who serves as grounds superintendent, was on site checking out the 4-H’ers good works.
This year’s fair will feature two demolition derbys, a rough truck and half-car race, two days of harness racing, a rodeo, and tractor and truck pulls.
Admission is $10. Family Day is Aug. 9, children under 14 years of age get in free. Veterans Appreciation Day is Aug. 10, veterans get in free all day, and senior citizens (62 and older) get in for only $1 on Friday.
For more information, go to ashtabulafair.com or call 440-576-7626.
