ASHTABULA — Restoration work continues this summer on the fountain at Cornelius Park in downtown Ashtabula.
Larry Fargo, former owner of Fargo Machine Co., has been leading the overall and improvements of the circular fountain since July 2014, with hopes of restoring the fountain back to its original glory.
The fountain was flowing in 2015, but more had to be done, including repairs, electrical work, shrubbery removal and installation of a new water line. Fargo said he’s close to completing the entire project after installing a decorative, wrought-iron fence around the fountain on Wednesday.
“I had some great helpers today,” he said. “We moved the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association’s project of restoring the fountain forward a little bit more.”
Fargo, Brian Lewis, former owner of Penco Tool, and Aiden McClendon, of Fargo Machine Co., installed the fence. Rick Coblitz, owner of A. Louis Supply, prepared the sections for installation by removing packaging materials.
“Rick also took some great photos while history was being made,” Fargo said. “So many people have contributed to the project; it’s heartwarming. There are a lot of good people in our community.”
Doug and Dave Spencer, of Spencer Contracting, installed fence post footers in preparation for the fence to be erected.
While Fargo and volunteers work on the project, the Ashtabula Downtown Development Association (ADDA) is the fiscal agent responsible for collecting the donations.
The ADDA’s main goal is to include as many people as possible to be involved with this project, demonstrating there is a strong showing of community pride and cooperation for restoring and improving this historic landmark, according to the ADDA website.
The total estimated cost for all the work amounts to more than $30,000, and much of the money has been raised through donations and grants. The Robert S. Morrison Foundation made a donation to start the restoration. Ducro Funeral Services made a monetary contribution, as well.
Donations can be sent to the ADDA, P.O. Box 362, Ashtabula, Ohio 44005.
About 50 years ago, Oliver C. Topky donated the fountain to the city and it’s been a park landmark ever since. In recent years, the fountain fell into a state of disrepair.
In 2014, Ashtabula resident Darrell Hamilton suggested fixing the fountain. He helped Fargo by providing photographs and information about what the fountain looked like when all of the spray pipes were working.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.