I’m back from another fun-filled Caribbean cruise and, as faithful readers expected, I have plenty of cruise stories to tell.
First on the list is the chair wars.
On the last day of our cruise, a fight broke out between passengers right in front of Dear Daughter and I as we basked in the sunshine.
The fight began after a dispute over whether a passenger had taken another person’s lounge chair.
This was bound to happen sooner or later because some rude cruisers hog the chairs. They come out at sunrise, throw a towel on a chair, call it their chair and leave for hours at a time.
Realistically it’s impossible for a ship to have enough chairs to allow everyone aboard to sunbathe simultaneously. As most cruisers have learned, after about 10 a.m., open deck chairs are few and far between. On average, only about half of these chairs have bodies in them. The others are secured only by towels.
We went to brunch instead of breakfast that morning and found ourselves searching for a chair at about 10:30 a.m.
We walked the entire Lido deck — both upper and lower — looking for two available lounge chairs.
I suggested Dear Daughter and I sit on the edge of the pool and keep an eye out for someone packing up and leaving.
Sure enough, about 10 minutes later, I saw a young couple get up and start to pack up their things.
Without saying a word, I ran over to them and excitedly asked, “Are you leaving?”
(Dear Daughter later remarked she hasn’t seen me move that fast since the Dairy Queen was giving away free ice cream cones.)
Lucky for us, the couple was leaving. I threw my towels and beach bag on the two chairs, waved Dear Daughter over and plopped down on a chair.
That’s when a 40-something man wearing a muscle shirt threw his towel down where Dear Daughter was going to sit.
“These are our chairs,” said Muscle Shirt Guy in an angry, bullying manner.
He rambled on about how those two chairs were “stolen” from him and his wife earlier that morning. He obviously thought I would just hand the two chairs over.
“I’m sorry, but we are using these two chairs now,” I said politely.
He waved his arms, mumbled something about how he “saved them for his kids” and walked away.
Phew! He was a little intimidating, but I wasn’t going to back down. After all, who would fight a 65-year-old grandmother over a chair?
I’d soon find out!
Sitting on a chair on the other side of Dear Daughter, a man wearing a John Deere shirt (so he had to be nice, right?) told us to ignore Muscle Shirt Guy.
“He put towels on a dozen chairs early this morning, left the pool area, and then came back claiming them all as his own,” he said. “Forget that guy.”
We thanked John Deere Man.
Not even 5 minutes later, a brawl broke out between Muscle Shirt Guy and a family of four right in front of us!
Muscle Shirt Guy was hollering and using foul language, accusing the family of “stealing” chairs.
It looked like it was going to come to blows but three security guards arrived just in time. He told Muscle Shirt Guy that his behavior wasn’t acceptable and he could be evicted from all of the deck chairs. So, he went back to where he was sitting, glaring the whole time. The family of four looked very upset.
“I hope they don’t let that (donkey) ruin their day,” I said. “Fighting over a chair? Really? All the troubles in the world and he’s fighting over a lounge chair.”
John Deere Man and Dear Daughter agreed with me.
After the melee, like many old people often get after a little excitement, I felt rather flushed and discombobulated — so much so that I had to go to the bathroom!
Unfortunately, I accidentally walked into the men’s restroom.
Uh oh!
In my defense, the sign showed a boy AND girl. I thought it was odd that it was a restroom for both males and females, but I shrugged my shoulders and pushed open the door.
Wrong choice.
I walked in, saw the urinals and quickly turned around.
As I grappled for my next move, I saw a cruise line employee and asked for directions to the ladies’ room.
“Right there!” she said, pointing to a door on my right.
I told her I was confused by the signs. She nodded at me like I was disoriented or drunk! I was neither.
When I returned to my chair, Dear Daughter couldn’t believe I walked into a men’s room.
“Mother!” she said. “I can’t take you anywhere! You’re so befuddled.”
Staff writer Shelley Terry is happiest when she’s on a cruise, booking a cruise or thinking about cruising. You can reach her at sterry@starbeacon.com.
