ASHTABULA — While executing a search warrant, police discovered the body of a deceased male Friday inside a Harbor Avenue home.
Chad E. Fitzer, 48, of Ashtabula, was reported missing since April 5 and last seen in the 1800 block of Harbor Avenue, according to the Ashtabula Police Department.
When a missing person report went public earlier this week, no one reported seeing him anywhere else, Police Chief Robert Stell said.
Early Friday, police executed a search warrant at the Harbor Avenue residence, where they discovered a deceased male inside, he said.
Foul play is suspected, he said.
“Right now, we can’t confirm if the male was shot [to death], but there are strong indications of one or more gunshot wounds,” Stell said.
Police have a female person of interest in custody on unrelated charges, Stell said.
Police on the scene believe the deceased is Fitzer, but it’s up to the coroner to positively identify the body, he said.
Ashtabula County Chief Coroner’s Investigator, Amber Stewart, said the body has been sent to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, where they will identify the body.
Detectives, crime scene units and a coroner’s investigator were on the scene from early morning until about 5 p.m. Friday, reports show.
