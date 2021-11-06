GENEVA — The Geneva Area Teachers Association and the Geneva Area City Schools reached a tentative agreement in the early hours of Friday morning, resolving a two-day strike.
The dispute stemmed from synchronous learning, where teachers were required to teach in-person and online students at the same time.
There was also a dispute over health insurance for newly hired teachers, but that was resolved before the start of the strike.
As a result of the agreement, teachers agreed to return to work, according to a statement from the district.
“I look forward to both parties working together with the community to move past this unfortunate situation in order to begin the healing process and work toward common goals in the district,” Superintendent Terri Hrina-Treharn said in the statement. “This includes working together for the betterment of our students in a respectful and professional manner.”
More information about the deal will be released in the future, after the school board and union membership have had the chance to review the agreement, according to the release.
“This was a difficult process that took the work of many, but we are glad that a deal was reached,” GATA President Zack Mansky said in the statement. “We hope that the parties can partner with our community to heal and rebuild our district into the top-tier school district that Geneva has always been. Our members are looking forward to getting back to the building to see their students, and we are pleased that both sides were able to reach a deal to make that possible.”
GATA Spokesperson Cheryl Ramsey said the union still has to ratify the agreement. She said she expects the union to approve the agreement.
Ramsey thanked the community for their support during the strike.
“I have never seen the community come together like this,” Ramsey said. “My heart is full.”
