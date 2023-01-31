ASHTABULA — The deadline to reserve a seat at Ashtabula County Medical Center’s 16th Annual Women’s Heart Lunch has been extended through Wednesday.
Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 11 to allow guests time to shop with vendors and free health screenings and information.
Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, Dr. Ali Al-Assaad, who practices full-time at ACMC, will discuss a variety of heart health issues, and answer your questions during the luncheon, which features a heart-healthy meal.
With heart disease considered the No. 1 killer of women, it is important to know your heart health risks. Al-Assaad will talk about these risks, and more, including peripheral vascular disease.
“Research continues to impress upon us that gender matters, with women experiencing different symptoms for a variety of heart diseases, such as coronary artery disease, congenital heart defects, congestive heart failure, or arrhythmias,” he said.
To learn more about heart health, make your reservation for the ACMC Women’s Heart Lunch, slated for Feb. 11, by Wednesday. The cost is $15 and pre-payment is required. Tables may be reserved for parties of eight.
When registering, please include name and phone number of all people for whom you are registering. To register online and pay by credit card, visit www.acmchealth.org and click the events icon.
You can also register by mail by using the Printable Registration form found on the Heart Luncheon listing. To register by phone, call 440-997-6555.
All attendees are reminded to wear red to show support for women’s heart health.
