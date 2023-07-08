Staff report
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant in relation to a June homicide and found several abused animals, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, Sheriff’s Office detectives and members of the entry team executed a search and arrest warrant at 1243 Route 167 in Jefferson Township in connection to a June 14 murder on Eureka Road in Ashtabula Township.
Deputies found five adult dogs, six puppies and two deceased dogs inside the home..
The Ashtabula City Dog Ward, county humane agents and the Ashtabula County Animal Protective League were called to the scene to take custody of the animals, which were abused and malnourished, according to the release.
A man and a woman were arrested on the scene.
Additional charges, unrelated to the Eureka Road murder, will be filed, according to the release.
