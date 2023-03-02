ASHTABULA — A field trip to the Ashtabula Arts Center last week provided students in the Grand Valley Developmental Disabilities/Autism Spectrum Disorders unit (DD/ASD) an opportunity to experience the arts.
Students watched and participated in all aspects of the Arts Center, including dance, theater and visual arts.
Afterward, each student talked about their favorite part of their experience, such as walking on the stage with its newly built scenery for an upcoming musical or going behind the stage to see all the materials used to create a theatrical performance.
“They were able to enjoy visiting the fabulous dance studio where they learned about ballet, along with watching themselves in the massive mirrors while doing basic ballet moves and viewing the beautiful ballerina costumes,” teacher Beth Wessell said.
“They also learned how pottery is made and discovered it is a long and tedious process, but can be very rewarding at the same time.”
Topping off the trip, each student painted a picture featuring the sun and pine trees with snowflakes falling from the sky.
Wessell said one of the students said, “I liked everything. You really got to appreciate everything.”
In addition, the field trip was beautifully planned and artfully organized, Wessell said.
“It moved logically through each presentation, consistently maintaining the interests and engagement of each student throughout every venue,” she said.
“Every Arts Center representative was very helpful, informative, and delightfully welcoming. The entire experience was absolutely enjoyable and gave much insight into the performing arts.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.