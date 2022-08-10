JEFFERSON — Thousands of people poured into the gates of the Ashtabula County Fair on Tuesday as the long-awaited fair returned to Jefferson.
Lisko Amusements featured a plethora of beloved carnival rides such as the SeaRay and kiddie Ferris Wheel.
Beyond that, many entertainers showed off their skills. They included Tiger Encounter, which featured big cats. Other performers strolled the midway, providing comedy, magic and juggling.
A variety of vendors sold their wares on the opening day of the fair: T-shirts, signs, candles, jewelry, and more.
Despite the heat and humidity, 4-year-old Emily Ekensten of Jefferson insisted on wearing her princess dress and crown.
“It’s my birthday,” she said.
A party was planned for later that day in the 4-H barn, she said.
Nick Sardella, 14, of Lenox Township, was happy to have job at the fair.
“I get to drive a golf cart and pick up trash,” he said. “I get paid to drive around and help people.”
Fair Board member, Roger Butler, said he was happy to see the community come together for a successful fair. He spent the day getting ready for Tuesday night’s first of two demolition derbys this week.
While it rained early Tuesday morning, the skies cleared and sun came out by 11 a.m., in time for the bicycle decorating contest and races.
Brody Freeman, 9, of Dorset, put a lot of time and effort into creating a paper mache’ large-mouth bass to decorate his bike. He won second place in his division.
Brylyn Russell-Oliver, 3, of Jefferson chose a butterfly theme for her bike., giving her first place in the 3-5 year old category.
Ten-year-old Grace Krejsa’s sunflower decor won her first place in the 9-11 year old division.
Joseph Ekensten, 7, of Austinburg won for his patriotic theme.
Then the real excitement began with the bicycle races.
With legs like tiny pistons, Taylor Hamilton, 4, of Jefferson and Payton Culeer, 7, of North Kingsville rode their bicycles to victory.
The race between 10-year-old Grace Krejsa and Andrew Shadle, 9, proved to be a nail biter.
Grace led the race until the very end when Andrew came from behind in the last couple of yards to snatch the victory.
Jack Furman, 16, of Jefferson won the long-distance race around the racetrack.
As the day wore on, so did the heat with 75 degrees and 65 percent humidity. But that didn’t stop demolition derby fans, who were ready to party Tuesday night.
TODAY AT THE FAIR
Family Day, Kids 14 and younger get in free all day. Ride pass is $7.
• Junior Fair poultry show — 9 a.m. MAC Arena
• Dairy PeeWee show — 9 a.m. Show Arena
• Kids’ contests — 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. by FFA Building
• Drawing for six bicycles — 6 p.m. tent by the racehorse barns
• Cycle Circus — 7:30 p.m. Grandstand, $10 admission to grandstand.
Rides open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
