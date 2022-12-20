Ohioans can start planning their summer vacations to attend their favorite fairs across the state.
The Ohio Department of Agriculture on Thursday released the dates for the 2023 fair season, including the Ashtabula County Fair slated for Aug. 8-13 in Jefferson.
The Paulding County Fair will kick off the 2023 fair season on June 12, and the season will wrap up on October 14 with the Fairfield County Fair.
Every year, Ashtabula County fair-goers look forward to a demolition derby, tractor and truck pulls, a parade, musical entertainment, agricultural displays, 4-H projects, contests, all sorts of animals, carnival rides and games, and much more.
The Ashtabula County Fair website will feature all of events when details are verified and contracts are signed, according to ashtabulafair.com.
In other parts of northeast Ohio:
• The Lake County Fair is scheduled for July 25-30 in Painesville;
• The Great Geauga County Fair will be held Aug. 31 -Sept. 1 in Burton;
• The Trumbull County Fair is scheduled for July 11-16 in Cortland, and
• The Ohio State Fair is slated for July 26 — Aug. 6 in Columbus.
In addition to setting and approving the dates for county fairs, the Ohio Department of Agriculture is responsible for helping to assure the safety of fair amusement rides, monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition and coordinating animal health efforts with local veterinarians.
