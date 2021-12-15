JEFFERSON — The 2022 Ashtabula County Fair will be held Aug. 9-14, according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture.
Fair season in Ohio starts in June with the Paulding County Fair and ends in October with the Fairfield County Fair.
“Thank you to everyone for making the 2021 Ashtabula County Fair a great event,” the fair’s board of directors posted on the fair website. “We thank all of you who braved the rainy days and the heat to attend the fair. Thank you to those of you who supported by being sponsors, vendors and exhibitors.”
The fair website will be updated when details are verified and contracts are signed, according to the post.
With COVID-19 vaccinations underway, state health officials allowed the 2021 fair to be held, but the 2020 fair was canceled because of the pandemic. Only junior fairs involving 4-H events were permitted under health precautions and the public was banned from attending.
Rides, games, concessions, commercial and agriculture exhibits and grandstand events also were banned except for the market livestock sale, which was held in front of the grandstand.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.