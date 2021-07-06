Date set for Mother of Sorrows Quadruple Anniversary Celebration

ASHTABULA — Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church will host its Quadruple Anniversary Celebration on Sept. 11, 2022, church officials said.
The celebration has been canceled twice because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Church tours also will start up again in the spring of 2022, said Regina Petros, parishioner, who helps with the walking tours of the historic structure.
Mother of Sorrows Church — one of three churches in Ashtabula that make up Our Lady of Peace Parish — is visible from almost every block in the historic Ashtabula Harbor.
The church stands at the southwest corner of West Sixth Street and Coyne Avenue, and is about a block away from Bridge Street and Lake Avenue. Designed by a German architect, the church captures the traditions of Catholic worship, showcasing ornate Roman designs and marble pillars.
The parish was founded in 1890 to meet the needs of a large group of immigrants coming from Europe to work in the bustling Ashtabula Harbor. On Oct. 19, 1890, the first building, a wooden structure, was dedicated. In 1894, the Rev. Father Joseph Smith was appointed as the first resident pastor.
The building served as a church and a school, but soon became too small for its growing congregation and a new, larger, brick church was envisioned.
The superintendent of the docks at the time, Cornelius Driscoll, and his employees dug the new church’s basement at no cost. The cornerstone for the new church was laid Nov. 27, 1898. It took 300 craftsmen two years to build Mother of Sorrows. The exterior sandstone blocks came from Cleveland Quarries.
According to news reports at the time, the new, larger, brick structure was completed and dedicated on Sept. 16, 1900. It was considered “the most elaborate place of worship in the city.”
All of this was accomplished through the devotion and work of Irish, Hungarian and Portuguese immigrants and their families at the time, Petros said.
On Dedication Day, a procession a crowd turned out to meet the bishop at the train depot.
“More than 300 people marched in a procession from the depot to the church, including Hungarian trumpeters, flower girls, priests carrying banners, clergy riding in carriages, an Italian band and a horse-drawn street car,” she said. “It must have been something to see.”
Upon arrival at the church, the procession met with about 2,000 people consisting of Catholics and non-Catholics. The bishop celebrated a High Mass and blessed the newly built Mother of Sorrows Church.
“The building was by far the most beautiful, and a credit to the city,” Petros said. “The main interior of the church is over 100 feet long and 60 feet wide. The width widens to 74 feet in the transept areas.”
Eventually, the church needed a new organ. In 1907, Andrew Carnegie donated half of the cost of the organ and the parishioners raised the remaining money.
“To this day, the organ music is outstanding,” Petros said.
The bell in the tower, named Mary, Star of the Sea, is on the east corner of the sandstone edifice about 80 feet in the air. The two towers, along with the round-arched stained glass windows, together with the rock-faced ashlar walls, draws year-round visitors, weddings and photographers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.