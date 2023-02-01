Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin’s collapse during a televised game in early January shocked the nation.
Using an automated external defibrillator (AED) and receiving 10 minutes of CPR immediately after Hamlin collapsed saved his life.
Unfortunately, only 1 percent of people who experience similar emergencies receive this kind of life-saving help.
Dr. Gary Grosel, chief medical officer of UnitedHealthcare Ohio, believes every workplace should have an AED and CPR/AED-certified staff.
“The majority of sudden cardiac deaths occur outside of the hospital,” he said. “Having an AED on-site, and CPR and AED-certified employees could potentially mean the difference between life and death.”
According to the American Heart Association, immediate CPR and electric shock from an AED saves 350,000 adults in the United States every year. Unfortunately, people receive CPR and the use of an AED less than 40 percent of the time.
The Red Cross reports that survival odds decrease by 10 percent for every minute defibrillation is delayed.
“An AED sends electrical pulses to the heart to restore a normal rhythm in the event of a cardiac arrest. Use an AED when a person is unresponsive or unconscious; if they are not breathing or have abnormal breathing, or if they have no pulse,” said Cleveland Clinic cardiologist, Dr. Ibrahim Barry.
Dr. Barry sees patients full-time at Ashtabula County Medical Center.
“AEDs save thousands of lives each year in the United States, so it is important that they are available in public places and workplaces,” he said. “Everyone should know where the AED is located and how to use it safely.”
It can take first responders up to 12 minutes to be on the scene of an emergency, significantly decreasing the person’s chances of survival if an AED is not used before their arrival.
“An AED delivers peace of mind and lifesaving ability when you consider the time it takes for a medical responder to arrive on the scene versus a co-worker,” Dr. Grosel said.
The Red Cross offers CPR/AED classes for the public. Call 1-800-733-2767 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.