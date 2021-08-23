CONNEAUT — A chance to wind down, dance and have a drink or two was the final part of the D-Day Conneaut 2021 experience for more than 500 people on Saturday night at the New Leaf Event Center.
Kristy Anderson, of Conneaut, has been involved in the event for 10 years, but leading it for three, and was excited to have the event back in town after COVID-19 put it on hold last year.
She said the participant count was down from two years ago due to the pandemic, but she said there were an estimated 500 people at the event. Anderson said as many as 1,000 to 1,500 people usually participate in the dance.
“This is just a gift [to the participants],” Anderson said. She said the USO dances were a big part of the celebration of the end of World War II.
“This is another extension of the re-enactment,” Anderson said. She said the dance and the entire D-Day Conneaut event is a big cooperative with city residents.
“All of Conneaut comes together for this,” Anderson said.
There was plenty of food, drinks and music to help people wind down after participating in numerous battles and educational seminars during the last week.
Wes Brown, of Conneaut, said he looks forward to the USO dance every year. He said he grew up on 50’s and 60’s music, but started listening to his parents’ Glen Miller Band music and realized it was pretty good.
The Madison Jazz Project provided music for the dancers in the group bringing the Big Band sound to life.
“This is where you can really relax,” said Kyle Dorethy of Illinois. He said he also enjoys learning more swing dance moves with friends he hasn’t seen in two years.
He said the dance is a great way to reconnect with people he has not seen in a long time.
The re-enactors stayed in their traditional World War II uniforms and dresses as they sat around at tables chatting while waiting for the band to kick out a few more tunes.
