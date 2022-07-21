CONNEAUT — An event is taking place on Saturday for those planning to volunteer at the upcoming D-Day re-enactment.
The event will take place at New Leaf Event Center, located at 110 Gateway Avenue, Conneaut, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, said Lori McLaughlin, D-Day chief operations officer. Another event will take place at the same place and time on Saturday, July 30.
The same information will be presented at both meetings.
Anyone with questions can contact McLaughlin at 440-812-2501.
