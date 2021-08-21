CONNEAUT — After a year break, D-Day Conneaut greeted thousands of visitors this week as the re-enactment of the World War II battle kicked into high gear on Thursday.
The D-Day Conneaut invasion, usually held on a Saturday, drew as many as 20,000 people to Conneaut Township Park in past years, but a modified version is expected to bring 15,000 people to the area by the time the event concludes this evening.
Five thousand free tickets were available for the event on Thursday, Friday and today instead of uncontrolled visitors in past years. Spreading the event out allowed for more social distancing to help fight the pandemic.
Re-eanactors from all over the country came to Ashtabula County to help bring World War II into present times.
