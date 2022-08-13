CONNEAUT — Re-enactors will fill Conneaut Township Park again next week, as the annual D-Day re-enactment kicks off on Aug. 18.
The event will take place from Thursday to Saturday, with nearly identical schedules all three days.
The main draw of the event is the re-enactment of the Normandy invasion, complete with Higgins boats.
The invasion will take place at 3 p.m. on all three days of the event.
After last year’s event, D-Day CEO Betsy Bashore said the invasion taking place three days in a row allowed organizers to get the time it takes to completed the invasion down to 40 minutes on Saturday, exceeding their long-standing 45 minute goal.
There will be fewer watercraft this year than in previous years, said Lori McLaughlin, D-Day Conneaut chief operations officer.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the invasion took place on Saturday, but in 2021, in response to the pandemic, the event limited daily attendance, and so the invasion was planned for all three days, in order to allow people who could not attend all three days to see the event.
In addition to the Normandy re-enactment, there will also be re-enactments of a Maquis attack and airborne battles earlier in the day, along with educational segments, like a demonstration of German sand tables, artillery, mortar and tank firings, a USO-style dance on Saturday night and an Allied baseball game on Friday.
Like last year, the event will require free tickets.
Conneaut City Council President Jon Arcaro said he approves of the ticketed approach to the event.
“It eases the tax on city services,” he said.
Arcaro said the biggest benefit of the event, for the city, is the number of tourists it draws.
“They hopefully spend their money here at our businesses, our restaurants,” Arcaro said. “On the flip side of that, city services are involved all the way around, police, fire, public works. It does put a strain on our services that isn’t fully reimbursed.”
The city’s population practically triples for the event, he said.
McLaughlin said the 12,000 tickets for Saturday are already sold out. Tickets for Higgins boat rides, which were also available, sold out almost immediately, she said.
Organizers said previously about that around 1,300 re-enactors had signed up to participate in the event, not counting volunteers and event staff. Veterans and handicapped parking will be available at Conneaut High School, with shuttles taking people from the school to Conneaut Township Park.
There will also be parking available in lots on the east side of Day Street, from Lake Road north, McLaughlin said.
“It’s definitely walkable to the park from there,” she said. People will be directing parking in that area.
Parking is also allowed along a number of streets in the area of the park.
In order to smooth traffic through the area, traffic on Lake Avenue will be restricted to westbound only, between Chestnut Street and Wrights Avenue from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the three days of the event.
