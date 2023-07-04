CONNEAUT — A variety of exhibits will be available on Saturday at the D-Day Ohio WWII Museum on Saturday.
The museum’s annual open house will take place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, rain or shine.
Exhibits at the event will include re-enactor Steve Miller hosting a presentation on Honolulu in WWII, a unit of French Resistance re-enactors speaking about the Resistance’s contributions, and a collector’s display of various period weapons, according to a press release regarding the event.
There will also be a variety of period vehicles on-site for the event.
The Everley Sisters, a local harmony trio that performs in the style of the Andrews Sisters, are scheduled for shows at 1 and 3 p.m. at the event.
The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and is located at the intersection of Lake Road and Harbor Street.
The basement of the museum has been renovated into a replica 1940s home with a fully stocked kitchen, dining area, sewing area, living room, bedroom and office/study, according to the release.
Kevin Meier, museum coordinator, said attendance at the museum has been good this year.
The museum’s “Women in Uniform” display has been updated with additional nurses uniforms, and better explanations of the displays, he said.
“We have a lot of artifacts, but we’re a little weak on getting the story told of what people are looking at,” Meier said.
One of the biggest additions is a display of period wedding dress to the museum’s home-front area.
“We had a wedding dress donated to us from a war bride last year, during the event, so that triggered us to kind of rearrange the home-front area so that we can display the dress under the guise of the teenage daughter about to be married to a sailor off fighting the war in the Pacific,” Meier said.
A WWII period-accurate Victory Garden has been built in the museum’s back yard. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Victory Gardens were intended to increase the production of fruits and vegetables at home, and ease the burden on commercial food sources, which could then be devoted to military and lend-lease food requirements. This year, milkweed has been planted in one of the garden beds, with a display telling of how school children were recruited to harvest milkweed, according to the release.
The museum is always looking for donations of World War II period items, and welcomes additional volunteers, Meier said.
For the remainder of the summer, there will be WWII re-enactors, historians and collectors at the museum at most weekends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.