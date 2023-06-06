CONNEAUT — Re-enactors will again storm the beaches of Conneaut Township Park during D-Day Conneaut, and anyone interested in watching the event can register for tickets now.
Tickets for the event are free, and became available at midnight on June 6. They can be acquired through the event’s website, www.ddayohio.us.
Lori McLaughlin, COO of D-Day Ohio, said organizers are increasing the number of available tickets for this year’s event.
The event started requiring free tickets after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not to the capacity of pre-COVID, because that was really a lot,” McLaughlin said. “We do need to limit what we can handle safely, as well as stress-wise on the park and our staff.”
McLaughlin said she has gotten a number of calls from people who are not tech-savvy or do not have access to a computer. She said she has input information for those who are unable to sign up for tickets on their own. She encouraged anyone who is incapable of signing up for a ticket to visit their local library for help signing up for tickets.
The event will take place from Aug. 17-19 at Conneaut Township Park. Since the event started requiring tickets, the schedule for all three days of the event has been substantially similar, including having the event’s re-enactment of the Normandy invasion.
Tickets for the event’s Higgins boat rides always sell out quickly, McLaughlin said.
She said she has received calls from people planning to come to the event, asking where they can get hotel rooms.
“It’s kind of exciting because, for tourism in this county, it’s a big deal,” McLaughlin said.
D-Day Conneaut draws hundreds of re-enactors and thousands of spectators, and features a number of battles. The scheduled for this year’s event has not yet been released.
