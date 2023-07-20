CONNEAUT — Organizers for the upcoming D-Day re-enactment are seeking volunteers to help with the event.
D-Day Conneaut is scheduled from Aug. 17-19 this year. The event takes place at Conneaut Township Park, and routinely draws hundreds of re-enactors and thousands of visitors to the park every year.
Volunteers are needed starting with set-up on Aug. 12, through tear-down on Aug. 20, according to information from D-Day Ohio COO Lori McLaughlin.
Volunteers can register at www.ddayohio.us.
Three organizational meetings are taking place at the D-Day Administration Building, at 283 Buffalo Street, Conneaut. They will take place on July 22, 29, and Aug. 5, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., according to information from McLaughlin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.