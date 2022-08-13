NOTABLE
• Event opens to the public at 9 a.m., Thursday-Saturday
• The D-Day Ohio WWII Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days of the event, with shuttle service from Gate A
• 9 a.m. to noon
Higgins Boat Rides (Separate Ticket Required) — Conneaut Port Authority Public Dock
9 a.m.
• Allied Camp Flag Raising — England, Allied Parade
• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)
• Message Center Training — US Headquarters
9:30 a.m.
• Assault Training Center for Allied Infantry — Omaha Beach
• Maquis Attack — La Fiere Bridge
9:45 a.m.
• USO Camp Show — La Fiere Bridge
10 a.m.
• Airborne Battle — La Fiere Bridge
10:45 a.m.
• 61. Vermessung und Kartenabteilung, German Surveying and Sand Table Demonstration — Omaha Beach
• Provisional Ranger Battalion Briefing — England, Allied Parade
• The Naval Beach Battalion on D-Day — Navy Bunker
11 a.m.
• German Weapons Demonstration — Caen (Upper Pavilion)
• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)
• 505th Regimental Combat Team D-Day Briefing — US Airborne Camp
• Telephone and Switchboard Training — US Headquarters
11:30 a.m.
• Invasion Assault Team Demonstration — England, Allied Parade
• Tour of the Atlantic Wall — Starting at Lower Pavilion
• Basics of US Military Rifle Drill — Allied Headquarters
• Tank Crew Casualty Demonstration — Utah Beach/Armor Area
• German Propaganda Formation — Omaha Beach
Noon
• Raising of Garrison Colors — England, Allied Parade
• Mortar Firing Demonstration — Juno and Sword Beaches
• German Field Equipment Briefing — Caen (Upper Pavilion)
12:15 p.m.
• USO Camp Show — Point Du Hoc (Bluff)
12:30 p.m.
• Victory Gardening on the American Home Front — Allied Home Front
• Bayonet Drill Demonstration — England, Allied Parade
• Kriegsschule (German Training Academie) — Occupied France
1 p.m.
• Artillery and Tank Firing Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)
• Church Service, Chaplains in WWII — Allied Camp
• German Mines in WWII — Caen (Upper Pavilion)
320th Barrage Balloon Company on D-Day (Friday and
• Saturday only) — England, Allied Parade
• “Little Russia” — Omaha Beach
• Morse Code Training — US Headquarters
1:30 p.m.
• Army Air Corps Briefing — Allied Camp, Air Corps Section
• Medics on D-Day — England, Allied Parade
• South Bend Blue Sox Living History Team — Homefront
• The French Resistance and the SAS on D-Day — Foucarville Area
2 p.m.
• German Field Equipment and Uniform Briefing — Caen (Upper Pavilion)
• Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives (Friday and Saturday Only) — Allied Home Front
• Radio Training — US Headquarters
2:30 p.m.
• Normandy Embarkation Formation — England, Allied Parade
3 p.m.
• Normandy Invasion Beach
4 p.m.
• Prisoner of War Processing — Omaha Beach (After Battle)
4:15 p.m.
• USO Camp Show — England, Allied Parade
• US Mortar Demonstration — Sword/Juno Beach
5 p.m.
• Retreat Ceremony — England, Allied Parade
• US Airborne Battle (Thursday and Friday Only) Foucarville Area
• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)
5:15 p.m.
• The Fallen of D-Day Memorial Service (Thursday and Friday) — 6th Beach Battalion Bunker
5:30 p.m.
• Camp closes to the public
Wednesday only
8 p.m.
• Dusk Artillery and Tank Firing — Utah Beach/Armor Area
Friday only
6 p.m.
• “Good Question” (Big Band Performance) — Conneaut Arts Center
7 p.m.
• Allied Baseball Game — CLYO Ball Field
Saturday
8 p.m.
• USO Dance — New Leaf Event Center
