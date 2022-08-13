NOTABLE

• Event opens to the public at 9 a.m., Thursday-Saturday

• The D-Day Ohio WWII Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. all three days of the event, with shuttle service from Gate A

• 9 a.m. to noon

Higgins Boat Rides (Separate Ticket Required) — Conneaut Port Authority Public Dock

9 a.m.

• Allied Camp Flag Raising — England, Allied Parade

• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)

• Message Center Training — US Headquarters

9:30 a.m.

• Assault Training Center for Allied Infantry — Omaha Beach

• Maquis Attack — La Fiere Bridge

9:45 a.m.

• USO Camp Show — La Fiere Bridge

10 a.m.

• Airborne Battle — La Fiere Bridge

10:45 a.m.

• 61. Vermessung und Kartenabteilung, German Surveying and Sand Table Demonstration — Omaha Beach

• Provisional Ranger Battalion Briefing — England, Allied Parade

• The Naval Beach Battalion on D-Day — Navy Bunker

11 a.m.

• German Weapons Demonstration — Caen (Upper Pavilion)

• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)

• 505th Regimental Combat Team D-Day Briefing — US Airborne Camp

• Telephone and Switchboard Training — US Headquarters

11:30 a.m.

• Invasion Assault Team Demonstration — England, Allied Parade

• Tour of the Atlantic Wall — Starting at Lower Pavilion

• Basics of US Military Rifle Drill — Allied Headquarters

• Tank Crew Casualty Demonstration — Utah Beach/Armor Area

• German Propaganda Formation — Omaha Beach

Noon

• Raising of Garrison Colors — England, Allied Parade

• Mortar Firing Demonstration — Juno and Sword Beaches

• German Field Equipment Briefing — Caen (Upper Pavilion)

12:15 p.m.

• USO Camp Show — Point Du Hoc (Bluff)

12:30 p.m.

• Victory Gardening on the American Home Front — Allied Home Front

• Bayonet Drill Demonstration — England, Allied Parade

• Kriegsschule (German Training Academie) — Occupied France

1 p.m.

• Artillery and Tank Firing Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)

• Church Service, Chaplains in WWII — Allied Camp

• German Mines in WWII — Caen (Upper Pavilion)

320th Barrage Balloon Company on D-Day (Friday and

• Saturday only) — England, Allied Parade

• “Little Russia” — Omaha Beach

• Morse Code Training — US Headquarters

1:30 p.m.

• Army Air Corps Briefing — Allied Camp, Air Corps Section

• Medics on D-Day — England, Allied Parade

• South Bend Blue Sox Living History Team — Homefront

• The French Resistance and the SAS on D-Day — Foucarville Area

2 p.m.

• German Field Equipment and Uniform Briefing — Caen (Upper Pavilion)

• Monuments, Fine Arts and Archives (Friday and Saturday Only) — Allied Home Front

• Radio Training — US Headquarters

2:30 p.m.

• Normandy Embarkation Formation — England, Allied Parade

3 p.m.

• Normandy Invasion Beach

4 p.m.

• Prisoner of War Processing — Omaha Beach (After Battle)

4:15 p.m.

• USO Camp Show — England, Allied Parade

• US Mortar Demonstration — Sword/Juno Beach

5 p.m.

• Retreat Ceremony — England, Allied Parade

• US Airborne Battle (Thursday and Friday Only) Foucarville Area

• Artillery and Tank Firing — Vierville-sur-Mer (Beach)

5:15 p.m.

• The Fallen of D-Day Memorial Service (Thursday and Friday) — 6th Beach Battalion Bunker

5:30 p.m.

• Camp closes to the public

Wednesday only

8 p.m.

• Dusk Artillery and Tank Firing — Utah Beach/Armor Area

Friday only

6 p.m.

• “Good Question” (Big Band Performance) — Conneaut Arts Center

7 p.m.

• Allied Baseball Game — CLYO Ball Field

Saturday

8 p.m.

• USO Dance — New Leaf Event Center

— BRIAN HAYTCHER

