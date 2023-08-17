CONNEAUT — D-Day Conneaut’s 2023 campaign kicks off today, with re-enactors and visitors alike filling Conneaut Township Park for three days packed with World War II history.
In keeping with recent years, the schedule for the event will be mostly the same for all three days, with some small differences. The main attraction for many, the re-enactment of D-Day’s amphibious landings, will take place all three days, as will presentations from re-enactors on a range of topics, from telephone and switchboard training to how the German army made maps and sand tables.
On Friday and Saturday, returning for the second year, re-enactors portraying members of the British Airborne will re-enact the battle of Pegasus Bridge.
New this year, though not officially part of D-Day Conneaut, a 1940s style paratrooper jump will take place along Hatches Corners Road, just south of the city of Conneaut. Four jumps are planned, according to D-Day’s website, at 8 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 7 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday.
Several World War II veterans are expected to be at the event between 1 and 2:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, D-Day Ohio CEO Betsy Bashore said.
“We encourage folks to stop at our veterans area and meet them,” she said. There were between five and seven World War II veterans at the event last year, she said.
“It’s a far cry from 10 years ago, when we had 200 join us,” Bashore said. “So many of them are gone.”
Lori McLaughlin, COO of D-Day Ohio, said many volunteers arrived early, so there was a lot of help setting up for the event.
“It’s great to have the same volunteers on an annual basis, so we can direct them and they know exactly what they’re doing, so that’s awesome,” she said. “It makes it so much easier.”
McLaughlin said things are looking good for the event.
“We feel like we have a handle on things,” she said. “There’s always a glitch that comes up. We’ll be ready for it.”
A lot of the re-enactors who attend D-Day Conneaut do so every year, and the staff gets to know them.
“It’s kind of like the annual reunion,” she said.
McLaughlin said she appreciates the cooperation from everyone.
Bashore said the weather for the weekend is supposed to be clear.
“We’re going to have a couple days that are cooler, which is good for our re-enactors, so we’re looking forward to it,” she said.
The lake has also calmed down from the amount of waves there were on Tuesday, Bashore said.
There are expected to be five or six landing craft for the Normandy landing re-enactment, she said.
Handicapped and veteran parking for the event is located at Conneaut High School, with a shuttle service bringing people who park there to the park. Additional parking is available at the intersection of Lake Road and Day Street.
